Global Payments Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.32 Per Share (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Global Payments in a research note issued on Sunday, March 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

GPN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Northcoast Research raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.20.

Global Payments stock opened at $140.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.97. The stock has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Global Payments by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total value of $72,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,025 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

