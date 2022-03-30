Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Given New $165.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at KeyCorp from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.53% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

GPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. BNP Paribas raised Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.20.

Global Payments stock opened at $140.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Global Payments has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $220.81. The stock has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $74,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,025 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Global Payments by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,266,000 after buying an additional 391,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 937,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,847,000 after purchasing an additional 85,492 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

