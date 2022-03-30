Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Short Interest Update

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,800 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the February 28th total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

CTEC traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.56. 33,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,204. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.74. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HAP Trading LLC grew its holdings in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 335.7% during the 3rd quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 57,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 44,018 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Global X Clean Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 204.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 437,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 294,000 shares during the last quarter.

