Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) to report $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Globant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. Globant reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Globant will report full year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $5.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $6.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Globant.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLOB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,839,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Globant by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,029,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $323,468,000 after buying an additional 41,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Globant in the 4th quarter worth about $619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

GLOB stock traded down $27.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,226. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 108.23 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.93. Globant has a 52-week low of $192.59 and a 52-week high of $354.62.

Globant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globant (GLOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.