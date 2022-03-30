Globe Life Inc. (GL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on April 29th

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.2075 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Globe Life has a dividend payout ratio of 9.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $102.89 on Wednesday. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $85.25 and a 52 week high of $108.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on GL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.57.

In other news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $293,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Adair sold 6,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total transaction of $668,773.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,457 shares of company stock valued at $3,845,104. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth $481,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

