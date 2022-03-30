Goldcliff Resource (CVE:GCN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.16

Shares of Goldcliff Resource Co. (CVE:GCN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 223600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.18 million and a P/E ratio of -9.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 10.82, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 354.94.

Goldcliff Resource Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Panorama Ridge project with a contiguous block of 7,654.53 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada; Kettle Valley project situated in Rock Creek, British Columbia; and Ainsworth project with non-contiguous blocks approximately 4,455 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

