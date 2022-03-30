Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) Short Interest Up 58.5% in March

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 58.5% from the February 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of GSEVU stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.90. 162,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,528. Gores Holdings VII has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the 4th quarter worth about $1,654,000. Context Advisory LLC raised its position in Gores Holdings VII by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Context Advisory LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the 3rd quarter worth about $691,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000.

