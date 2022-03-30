Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Bought by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 121,285 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Graco by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 39,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GGG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair upgraded shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.11. The stock had a trading volume of 8,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,991. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.41 and a 1 year high of $81.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.98 and its 200-day moving average is $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $539.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Graco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

