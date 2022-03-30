Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $29.99

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.99 and traded as low as $28.81. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at $28.89, with a volume of 3,462 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GWLIF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.08.

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

