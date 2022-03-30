Greenbrier Companies (GBX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $550.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.55 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Greenbrier Companies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GBX opened at $52.71 on Wednesday. Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $36.19 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.20 and its 200 day moving average is $43.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 68.35%.

GBX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Stephens upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 9,842 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

