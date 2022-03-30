Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GHL. TheStreet raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

Shares of NYSE:GHL opened at $16.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.19. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $297.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.84.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.54% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $116.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 19,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $360,531.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHL. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

