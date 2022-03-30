Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 18,326 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 860,003 shares.The stock last traded at $10.50 and had previously closed at $10.53.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on GRFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Grifols from €15.00 ($16.48) to €11.00 ($12.09) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Grifols from €21.60 ($23.74) to €21.40 ($23.52) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.39.
About Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS)
Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.
