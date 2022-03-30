Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 18,326 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 860,003 shares.The stock last traded at $10.50 and had previously closed at $10.53.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GRFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Grifols from €15.00 ($16.48) to €11.00 ($12.09) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Grifols from €21.60 ($23.74) to €21.40 ($23.52) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.39.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Grifols by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 356,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 28,735 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Grifols by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,431,000 after acquiring an additional 269,365 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Grifols during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Grifols by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Grifols by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 41,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 11,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

About Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

