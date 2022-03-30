Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG) versus Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Critical Comparison

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) and Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.2% of Grosvenor Capital Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Virtus Investment Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.3% of Grosvenor Capital Management shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Virtus Investment Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Grosvenor Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Virtus Investment Partners pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Grosvenor Capital Management pays out 160.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Virtus Investment Partners pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Virtus Investment Partners has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Grosvenor Capital Management and Virtus Investment Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grosvenor Capital Management 0 1 3 0 2.75 Virtus Investment Partners 0 0 2 0 3.00

Grosvenor Capital Management presently has a consensus target price of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 33.60%. Virtus Investment Partners has a consensus target price of $387.50, indicating a potential upside of 56.65%. Given Virtus Investment Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Virtus Investment Partners is more favorable than Grosvenor Capital Management.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grosvenor Capital Management and Virtus Investment Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grosvenor Capital Management $531.59 million 3.53 $21.48 million $0.25 39.92 Virtus Investment Partners $979.23 million 1.90 $208.13 million $26.05 9.50

Virtus Investment Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Grosvenor Capital Management. Virtus Investment Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grosvenor Capital Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Grosvenor Capital Management and Virtus Investment Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grosvenor Capital Management 4.04% -187.86% 20.71% Virtus Investment Partners 21.25% 36.02% 7.60%

Risk and Volatility

Grosvenor Capital Management has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virtus Investment Partners has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners beats Grosvenor Capital Management on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grosvenor Capital Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities. The firm invests in equity and alternative investment markets of the United States and internationally. The firm invests in multi-strategy, credit-focused, equity-focused, macro-focused, commodity-focused, and other specialty portfolios. It focuses in hedge fund asset classes, private equity, real estate, and/or infrastructure, credit and absolute return strategies. It also focuses in primary fund investments, secondary fund investments, and co-investments with a focus on buyout, distressed debt, mezzanine, venture capital/growth equity investments. The firm seeks to make regionally-focused investments in middle-market buyout. It prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, advanced electronics, information technology, biosciences, and advanced materials. It focuses on Ohio and the Midwest region. The firm employs fundamental and quantitative analysis. Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. was founded in 1971 and is based in Chicago, Illinois with additional offices in North America, Asia and Europe.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.

