Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Short Interest Update

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,200 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the February 28th total of 243,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

AVAL traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.59. 511,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,985. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Scotiabank downgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.