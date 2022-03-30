Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Short Interest Down 40.0% in March

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Grupo Bimbo stock remained flat at $$11.42 during midday trading on Wednesday. 90 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,422. Grupo Bimbo has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $13.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.87.
About Grupo Bimbo
