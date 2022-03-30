Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Short Interest Down 40.0% in March

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Grupo Bimbo stock remained flat at $$11.42 during midday trading on Wednesday. 90 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,422. Grupo Bimbo has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $13.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.87.

Get Grupo Bimbo alerts:

About Grupo Bimbo (Get Rating)

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, confectionery products, pastries, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Bimbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Bimbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.