GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.31), Fidelity Earnings reports.

GTBP opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. GT Biopharma has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $19.73. The company has a market cap of $92.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on GT Biopharma from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GT Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GT Biopharma by 262.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 222,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in GT Biopharma by 133.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 78,445 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GT Biopharma by 1,235.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 32,232 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in GT Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in GT Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $227,000. 15.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

