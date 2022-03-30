GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.31), Fidelity Earnings reports.
GTBP opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. GT Biopharma has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $19.73. The company has a market cap of $92.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on GT Biopharma from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GT Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
About GT Biopharma (Get Rating)
GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).
