Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Short Interest Up 34.4% in March

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the February 28th total of 67,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GNTY shares. Stephens increased their price objective on Guaranty Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Guaranty Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of GNTY traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.95. The stock had a trading volume of 34,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.49. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $44.60.

Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:GNTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.70 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 31.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.89 per share, for a total transaction of $67,780.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

