Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the February 28th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 286,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 17,507 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $5,737,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $1,703,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 146.8% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares during the last quarter. 30.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFED stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.33. 1,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,677. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $34.86. The stock has a market cap of $137.23 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

