Gulden Trading 17.4% Higher Over Last Week (NLG)

Gulden (NLG) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Gulden has a market cap of $3.98 million and approximately $2,203.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gulden has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.15 or 0.00280290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00012858 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001497 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000408 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Gulden Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 562,524,801 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

