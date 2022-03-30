Hakka.Finance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $52,954.00 (HAKKA)

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last week, Hakka.Finance has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Hakka.Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Hakka.Finance has a market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $52,954.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003580 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00036589 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00108745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Hakka.Finance

Hakka.Finance (CRYPTO:HAKKA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 358,281,764 coins. Hakka.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@hakkafinance . Hakka.Finance’s official website is hakka.finance . Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

Buying and Selling Hakka.Finance

