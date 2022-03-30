Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

Shares of HNRG opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. Hallador Energy has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $4.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HNRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNRG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hallador Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded by David C. Hardie in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

