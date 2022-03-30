Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.
Shares of HNRG opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. Hallador Energy has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $4.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on HNRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Hallador Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded by David C. Hardie in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.
