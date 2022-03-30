Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Plans GBX 0.20 Dividend

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:HMSO opened at GBX 33.78 ($0.44) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.32. Hammerson has a twelve month low of GBX 25.99 ($0.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 35.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 33.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 36 ($0.47) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 31 ($0.41) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.43) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.52) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 32.14 ($0.42).

In related news, insider Habib Annous acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £77,500 ($101,519.52). Also, insider Mike Butterworth purchased 96,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £29,885.55 ($39,147.96).

Hammerson Company Profile (Get Rating)

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

