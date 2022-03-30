Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Plans GBX 0.20 Dividend

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:HMSO opened at GBX 33.78 ($0.44) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.32. Hammerson has a twelve month low of GBX 25.99 ($0.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 35.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 33.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 36 ($0.47) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 31 ($0.41) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.43) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.52) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 32.14 ($0.42).
Hammerson Company Profile (Get Rating)
At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.
Featured Stories
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.