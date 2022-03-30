Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $47.14 on Monday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $65.74. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.79. The company has a quick ratio of 18.82, a current ratio of 18.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 59.38% and a return on equity of 10.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $203,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 182,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,766,000 after acquiring an additional 37,250 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $934,000. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 113.0% in the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 14,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 206.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 89,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 59,993 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

