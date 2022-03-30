Hansteen (LON:HSTN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $116.20

Hansteen Holdings plc (LON:HSTN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.20 ($1.52) and traded as high as GBX 116.20 ($1.52). Hansteen shares last traded at GBX 116.20 ($1.52), with a volume of 5,099,403 shares.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 116.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 116.20. The company has a market capitalization of £498.20 million and a P/E ratio of 10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.41, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.83.
About Hansteen (LON:HSTN)
