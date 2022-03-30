Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $77.17

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (LON:HHV – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 77.17 ($1.01) and traded as low as GBX 71.60 ($0.94). Hargreave Hale AIM VCT shares last traded at GBX 74.75 ($0.98), with a volume of 13,131 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 77.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 86.12. The company has a market cap of £200.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Company Profile (LON:HHV)

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.

