Harmony Trading 15.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ONE)

Harmony (ONE) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last week, Harmony has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Harmony has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and approximately $166.16 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.90 or 0.00237014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00036423 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.87 or 0.00107745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Harmony

ONE is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,402,311,579 coins and its circulating supply is 11,841,796,579 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

