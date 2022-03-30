Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €97.00 Price Target

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) received a €97.00 ($106.59) target price from analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KGX. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($109.89) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($120.88) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €102.00 ($112.09) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €80.00 ($87.91) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($118.68) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kion Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €94.31 ($103.63).

Shares of FRA KGX opened at €63.50 ($69.78) on Wednesday. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($63.59) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($89.91). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €76.13 and its 200-day moving average price is €86.47.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

