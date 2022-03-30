Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hayward Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company’s brand portfolio includes AquaVac(R), AquaRite(R), ColorLogic(R), Navigator(R), OmniLogic(R), OmniHub(TM), TriStar(R), Super Pump(R), TurboCell(R), pHin(TM), CAT Controllers(R), HCP Pumps and Saline C(R) Series. Hayward Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ. “

HAYW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hayward from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hayward from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Hayward from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.50.

NYSE:HAYW opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average is $21.69. Hayward has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.68.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $352.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.54 million. Hayward had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hayward will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $53,354,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick Roetken sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $1,663,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Hayward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hayward by 654.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Hayward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Hayward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Hayward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 54.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

