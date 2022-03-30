Head-To-Head Analysis: Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) & Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) and Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Lithium Americas and Mountain Province Diamonds, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium Americas 0 1 10 0 2.91 Mountain Province Diamonds 1 0 0 0 1.00

Lithium Americas presently has a consensus target price of $39.89, indicating a potential upside of 21.06%. Mountain Province Diamonds has a consensus target price of $0.15, indicating a potential downside of 80.26%. Given Lithium Americas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Lithium Americas is more favorable than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium Americas and Mountain Province Diamonds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Americas N/A -10.79% -7.93% Mountain Province Diamonds -47.48% 52.33% 7.92%

Risk & Volatility

Lithium Americas has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lithium Americas and Mountain Province Diamonds’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Americas N/A N/A -$38.49 million ($0.32) -102.97 Mountain Province Diamonds $169.46 million 0.94 -$196.65 million ($0.55) -1.38

Lithium Americas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mountain Province Diamonds. Lithium Americas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mountain Province Diamonds, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.7% of Lithium Americas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lithium Americas beats Mountain Province Diamonds on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lithium Americas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© diamond mine comprising four mining leases covering an area of 10,353 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 106,202 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

