Head to Head Contrast: Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP) versus Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB)

Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP – Get Rating) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Global WholeHealth Partners has a beta of -1.26, indicating that its stock price is 226% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

5.4% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 32.4% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Global WholeHealth Partners and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global WholeHealth Partners -22,474.87% N/A N/A Navidea Biopharmaceuticals -2,209.23% -140.05% -116.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Global WholeHealth Partners and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global WholeHealth Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Navidea Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global WholeHealth Partners and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global WholeHealth Partners $40,000.00 119.89 -$9.03 million N/A N/A Navidea Biopharmaceuticals $530,000.00 46.14 -$11.73 million ($0.40) -2.03

Global WholeHealth Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals.

Summary

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals beats Global WholeHealth Partners on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global WholeHealth Partners (Get Rating)

Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation develops and markets various in-vitro diagnostic test kits in the United States. The company offers rapid diagnostic tests, such as the CoVid-19 test, whole blood Ebola test, whole blood Zika test, whole blood rapid TB test, and various other tests for over-the-counter or consumer-use, as well as for point-of-care, which includes hospitals, physicians' offices, and medical clinics. It provides tests for various diseases, such as Ebola, zika, dengue, malaria, influenza, tuberculosis, coronaviruses, and other vector-borne diseases. Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is based in San Clemente, California.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

