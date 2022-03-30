Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Short Interest Update

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a decrease of 45.3% from the February 28th total of 5,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $32.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.80 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Trust of America has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.35 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 295.46%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests in medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

