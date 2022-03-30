Hellenic Coin (HNC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $68,787.00

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be bought for $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the dollar. Hellenic Coin has a market capitalization of $256.95 million and approximately $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.71 or 0.00276846 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00012551 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001495 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

