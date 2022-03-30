Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been given a €70.00 ($76.92) price target by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HEN3. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($70.33) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €82.00 ($90.11) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($73.63) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($81.32) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €80.24 ($88.17).

HEN3 opened at €62.56 ($68.75) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €69.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is €73.76. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($113.19) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($142.47).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

