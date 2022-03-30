Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Short Interest Update

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the February 28th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.4 days.

HERXF stock remained flat at $$13.39 during trading hours on Wednesday. Héroux-Devtek has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.10.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HERXF shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.70.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

