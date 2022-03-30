Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $89.43 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) will post sales of $89.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $101.00 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported sales of $47.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $426.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $389.55 million to $473.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $454.93 million, with estimates ranging from $438.46 million to $489.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.50). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HT. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Shares of NYSE HT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.20. 152,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,873. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $12.42. The company has a market cap of $361.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.51.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter worth $6,188,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after buying an additional 461,134 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 247,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,443,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,918,000 after buying an additional 218,605 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at $1,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

