Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Hits New 1-Year High at $216.63

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $216.63 and last traded at $216.60, with a volume of 35084 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $214.74.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Argus upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.73.

Get Hershey alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $52,845.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 530 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total value of $110,801.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,012,956 shares of company stock valued at $205,952,245 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 51.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.