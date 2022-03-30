Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.73.

NYSE HSY opened at $214.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Hershey has a twelve month low of $156.28 and a twelve month high of $216.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.84.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hershey will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $52,845.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $207,203.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,012,956 shares of company stock worth $205,952,245 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

