Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.24% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.73.
NYSE HSY opened at $214.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Hershey has a twelve month low of $156.28 and a twelve month high of $216.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.84.
In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $52,845.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $207,203.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,012,956 shares of company stock worth $205,952,245 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.
About Hershey (Get Rating)
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hershey (HSY)
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.