Hills Limited (ASX:HIL) Insider David Chambers Purchases 106,000 Shares of Stock

Hills Limited (ASX:HIL – Get Rating) insider David Chambers acquired 106,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.00 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of A$106,000.00 ($79,699.25).

David Chambers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, David Chambers acquired 240,000 shares of Hills stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$25,680.00 ($19,308.27).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Hills Limited supplies technology solutions to the healthcare, security, surveillance, and IT markets in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Hills Health Solutions and Hills Distribution. The company designs, supplies, and installs health technology solutions, nurse call and patient engagement, and other related solutions, including security, Wi-Fi, and telephony into the health and aged care sectors.

