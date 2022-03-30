HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of HireRight from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HireRight has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.75.
NYSE HRT opened at $16.57 on Friday. HireRight has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.03.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in HireRight during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HireRight during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in HireRight during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in HireRight during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in HireRight during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000.
About HireRight (Get Rating)
HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers worldwide. It offers its services via software and data platform that integrates into its customers' HCM systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.
