Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Position Increased by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.2% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.43.

HON stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.54. 2,427,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,750,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.67. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

