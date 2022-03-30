Howard Financial Services LTD. Acquires 150 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,958 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.95.

NYSE:NSC traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $289.15. 1,653,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,349. The company has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $238.62 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $271.67 and a 200 day moving average of $274.06.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

