HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.020-$1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.180-$4.380 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.41. 373,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,720,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. HP has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.14.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HP will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.86.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $168,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,813 shares of company stock worth $3,839,309. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of HP by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

