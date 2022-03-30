Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($74.73) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($64.84) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($68.13) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.10 ($62.75) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hugo Boss currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €62.84 ($69.06).

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €54.88 ($60.31) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €52.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of €52.91. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €33.11 ($36.38) and a 1 year high of €59.98 ($65.91). The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

