Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Buys 130 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,232,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,379,611. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.62. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $100.58 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

