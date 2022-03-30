Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned 1.10% of Ampco-Pittsburgh worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 251.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the third quarter worth about $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:AP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.34. 59,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.51. Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $84.51 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.15%.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh (Get Rating)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.