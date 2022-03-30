Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $4.65 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 1.3% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fiserv by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,264,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,095 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 33.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after buying an additional 11,202 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 100,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.4% in the third quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 36,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.10.

FISV stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.14. 3,665,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,040,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.94. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $1,276,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,159,439. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

