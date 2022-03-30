Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUN. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of HUN traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $38.10. 56,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,514,595. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.39. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $41.65.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Huntsman will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

Huntsman declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

