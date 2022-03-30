HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading Down 3.8%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.83 and last traded at $5.05. 17,924 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,723,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

HUYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of HUYA from $11.80 to $6.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HUYA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.99.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.47. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.77.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at $6,587,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at $2,378,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 2,011.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 605,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 576,969 shares in the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

