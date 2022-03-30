Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Shares Down 6.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) shares were down 6.1% on Monday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $16.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hyzon Motors traded as low as $5.99 and last traded at $5.99. Approximately 43,157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,430,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HYZN. Colliers Securities cut Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. started coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on Hyzon Motors from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyzon Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hyzon Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.29.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.35.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYZN)

HYZON Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, manufactures hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles and fuel cell systems. It focuses on developing medium and heavy-duty trucks, as well as city and coach buses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.