I/O Coin (IOC) Achieves Market Cap of $855,913.12

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 30th. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $855,913.12 and $403.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0439 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00011364 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005541 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001004 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00025485 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.01 or 0.00775236 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About I/O Coin

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,488,319 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.